DOLE warns public vs. fake emergency job hiring

MANILA: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday warned the public against a scam using the agency's emergency employment program. In a statement, the DOLE-National Capital Region (NCR) said the dubious employment hiring scheme is claiming to act on behalf of the department as beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. Under the scheme, the DOLE-NCR said individuals who are looking for employment are asked to apply for the program, where they will be paid PHP800 per day. Applicants are then advised to send the recruiter with a direct message for inquiries or submit their applications online. At the same time, the DOLE urged the public to immediately report this scheme to the agency. "Please report any information on individuals or entities, who are illegally conducting said activities and they shall be dealt with accordingly," it said. TUPAD program is a community-based package of assistance that provides disadvantaged workers wit h temporary employment, from a minimum of 10 days up to 90 days. The salary is based on the prevailing minimum wage in the region where the program is being implemented. Source: Philippines News Agency