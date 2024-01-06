DOLE-TUPAD releases P266-M for NegOr beneficiaries in 2023

DUMAGUETE CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Negros Oriental released almost PHP266 million in funds in 2023 for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, an official said on Saturday. DOLE-Negros Oriental chief Ma. Teresa Tanquiamco said nearly 50,000 individuals and groups benefited from the program. Records showed that TUPAD funds were distributed as follows: 1st District - PHP75,952,369 with 11,099 beneficiaries; 2nd District - PHP128,181,551 with 22,399 beneficiaries; and 3rd District - PHP44,217,468 with 9,048 beneficiaries; and provincial government level - PHP17,620,260 with 716 beneficiaries. TUPAD provides temporary employment for 10 days to individuals recommended by the local government unit (LGU). Jobs offered under the program include street sweeping and canal cleaning. The DOLE-Negros Oriental field office also disbursed over PHP47.7 million funds to 2,000 beneficiaries under its livelihood assistance programs. Projects and p rograms funded by the DOLE in Negros Oriental for the past year included micro-ice plant, post-coffee harvest facilities, biomass shredder, fishing supplies, motorized fishing boats, mat weaving, chicken egg-layering, Nego-Kart, cosmetology and broiler chicken production. The beneficiaries were fisherfolk, farmers and tricycle drivers' associations, parents of child laborers, youth organizations, and former rebels. Tanquiamco said they exhausted the funds allocated for the programs last year and are awaiting the 2024 budget to further help indigents and other qualified constituents. Source: Philippines News Agency