DOLE to Offer 3,000 Job Vacancies in Central Visayas Job Fairs

Manila – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas is set to host three job fairs in December, offering around 3,000 vacancies. Lilia Estillore, regional director of DOLE-7, announced that these job fairs in Cebu and Bohol are part of the agency's 90th founding anniversary celebration from December 1 to 8. The first job fair, offering 971 positions, will take place in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on December 2.

According to Philippines News Agency, for job seekers in northern Cebu, the second leg of the job fair is scheduled for December 6 at the Motorpool, Poblacion in Madridejos town on Bantayan Island, with 925 job positions available. The third leg will be held on December 8 at the lower level of the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu, where 708 vacancies have been posted by 30 employers as of Thursday.

Estillore encouraged individuals to follow DOLE Central Visayas' Facebook page for updates and stated that the agency is working closely with Provincial Employment Service (PESO) Offices for the fairs. DOLE will release a complete list of available jobs and updated total vacancies once all data is finalized. Jobseekers are advised to bring multiple copies of their resumes, certificates of employment, diplomas, transcripts of records, and photocopies of training certificates.