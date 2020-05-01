DOLE to find ways to provide jobs under ‘new normal’ setting

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday assured workers that it is doing everything to protect jobs and uphold the welfare of workers amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We will find ways to enhance employment even under a “new normal” setting. Together, we will restart the engine of change and growth alongside standing victorious over the malady in our homes, communities, and workplaces,” Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in his Labor Day message.

He also acknowledged the role of workers in advancing the country’s progress.

“Sadly, at this moment we were not able to celebrate this occasion with you, and acknowledged your big contributions to our country due to the pandemic that has affected a big portion of the world,” Bello added.

“This is the first time in recent history that we are witnessing widespread suffering of our family, neighbor, and community. This is the first time in recent history that we witness how our social and economic lives are on a standstill,” he said.

Bello said the government is thankful to all workers in various sectors who continue to trust its ability to address their needs amid the crisis.

He also lauded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) all over the world, including the workers who are in front line services in fighting the virus, and those in the informal sectors, for all their trust in the government.

“This crisis has brought hardships and anxiety on what will happen next, our determination will prevail and we will conquer this. That is one of the amazing traits of Filipino workers,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency