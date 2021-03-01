DOLE submits wage subsidy proposal to DBM

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has already submitted the proposal to provide wage subsidy for workers and establishments that have been affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said also included in the proposal presented to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) are the three possible sources of funds for the program.

“We have submitted our wage subsidy program to the Department of Budget and Management. We also proposed three possible sources of funds. First, to reprogram or realignment of the continuing 2020 funds that have not been allocated; Second, if there are savings from the Bayanihan 2; and Third, the DBM can identify other fund sources to be able to meet the need of the proposed wage subsidy program of the DOLE,” she said in a Laging Handa briefing on Friday.

The DOLE earlier said it is looking to assist some 1.6 million workers and 30,000 establishments particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises under the wage subsidy program.

On the other hand, Tutay said they are open to consultations regarding the proposal of employers of expanded working hours.

“The DOLE is open to these consultations but we have to keep in mind that our workers have thresholds, physically and mentally. It is stated in the Labor Code that workers are only allowed to work for eight hours,” she added.

Tutay, however, said additional working hours are not beneficial to the workers and will not help in creating jobs.

“If you extend the working hours, it might have an effect on our physical and mental well-being. Second, if we extend the workers’ hours of work, it will not in any way help in terms of employment creation or generation because instead of hiring more workers, we just extend their working hours,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency