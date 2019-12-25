DOLE settles 265K labor cases

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that some 265,846 labor cases involving 990,750 workers were settled this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, DOLE said the benefits amounted to some PHP65.138 billion.

It also awarded PHP6 billion in the settlement of 139,397 cases through the Single Entry Approach, or SEnA, benefiting about 184,986 workers.

SEnA is an administrative approach to provide a speedy, impartial, inexpensive, and accessible settlement procedure for all labor issues or conflicts to prevent them from escalating into full-blown disputes, or actual labor cases.

