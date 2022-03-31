﻿DOLE sends labor inspectors to check compliance in Ilocos

At least 10 labor inspectors are currently making the rounds in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur to ensure employers are fully complying with labor standards.

Regional Director, Atty. Evelyn Ramos confirmed this on Thursday as she reported that around 800 establishments are being targeted for the inspection from March to April, this year.

“For 2022, DOLE Regional Office 1 targets to inspect a total of 2,280 establishments regionwide,” said Ramos in response to an administrative order signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to resume labor inspections nationwide.

Under the guidelines, the department’s labor inspectors will conduct routine inspections, complaint inspections, occupational safety, health standards investigation, and special inspection in establishments until December 31, 2022, unless earlier revoked.

Validation is done through intensive document reviews and employee interviews.

After the zonal inspection of establishments in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, the same labor inspectors will be deployed to other field offices in La Union, Western Pangasinan, Central Pangasinan, and Eastern Pangasinan from May to October to ensure full coverage of all establishments in the region.

Last year, the DOLE-Ilocos Region (DOLE-1) achieved the highest performance rate on labor inspection among all regions in the country.

At a 205-percent performance rate, DOLE-1 visited a total of 4,677 establishments or more than double its 2,280 target. The inspection covered a total of 60,891 establishments.

“Our accomplishment last year is a testament to our unceasing commitment to reinforce the strong presence of DOLE on the ground, despite the health threats,” said Ramos as she underscored the department’s labor inspection activities have been intensified to ensure the safe re-opening of establishments in the new normal.

Source: Philippines News Agency