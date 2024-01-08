DOLE sees more jobs for Filipinos as investment pledges bear fruit

MANILA: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is optimistic that the country's employment figures would continue to improve. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing Monday, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said this can be attributed to the strong collaboration of various stakeholders and the investment pledges from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s overseas trips. 'Idagdag po natin iyong magiging bunga ng mga pagbisita ng ating Pangulong (Ferdinand) Bongbong R. Marcos Jr. doon sa mga bansa na pinuntahan niya na kung saan nakapulong niya ang mga iba-ibang mga puno o mga ika nga'y opisyales ng mga kumpanya, established companies na naglalayon o nagbabalak na maglagay ng puhunan (In addition to that are the fruits of President Bongbong R. Marcos Jr.'s visits to various countries where he met with many leaders or officials of companies, established companies that plan to invest here),' the DOLE chief added. Laguesma noted that they see the improvement in the first quarter of the year, noting that t he Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is now identifying investment pledges and commitments that would come to fruition, especially in the power and renewable energy sectors. 'Mayroon din pong may bahagi sa manufacturing at nakikita po natin lagi ang…kasama po sa lumalago na sector iyon pong IT (information technology) and Business Process Management na sector natin. At kung magtutuloy-tuloy po ito, makikita po natin na lalo pong gaganda siguro ang pagkakataon ng ating mga manggagawa na naghahanap ng trabaho (The manufacturing sector has also a part in this and we always see that our IT and Business Process Management are also growing. If this would go on, we would see better opportunities for our workers and those seeking jobs),' Laguesma added. He said the manufacturing sector alone is seen to generate 200,000 jobs, as projected by the DTI. The labor chief said they are closely working with the DTI to ensure that there is adequate manpower for companies that would invest in these industries. Source : Philippines News Agency