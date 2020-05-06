DOLE says NTC order won’t immediately impact ABS-CBN workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday said the order for ABS-CBN to stop its broadcast operations will not immediately affect its employees.

“The issuance of the cease and desist order does not have an immediate impact on the employment of its employees,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

He said the network can exhaust legal remedies on the matter.

“Employees shall continue to be employed. They remain entitled to all labor standards,” Bello added.

He also added that the agency is optimistic that the matter will be settled based on laws.

“We trust that this issue will be resolved based on applicable laws, rules and regulations. Paramount is the protection of the rights and the promotion of the welfare of all workers, particularly those of ABS-CBN,” the DOLE chief added.

The network has around 11,000 workers.

On Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace would coordinate with the DOLE on the matter.

He said ABS-CBN employees affected by the closure order might also apply for the government’s Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) Program, under which the government would provide a wage subsidy of PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 per month to each eligible employee in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

On Tuesday, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against the network directing it to stop operations of its television and radio stations after its legislative franchise expired on Monday.

ABS-CBN was also given 10 days from receipt of the order to respond as to why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled.

Source: Philippines News Agency