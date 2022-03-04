﻿DOLE releases P8.35-M for pandemic-hit workers in C. Luzon

The Department of Labor and Employment-Central Luzon (DOLE-3) said Thursday it has released some PHP8.35 million for the cash assistance to some 1,670 workers in areas placed under Alert Level 3 early this year.

Under the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) 3, workers and individuals in the private sector whose jobs were affected by the declaration of Alert Level 3 are entitled to a one-time financial assistance of PHP5,000.

Of the total number of beneficiaries in the region, 711 are from Bulacan; 587 from Pampanga; 180 from Zambales; 127 from Tarlac; 57 from Nueva Ecija; and eight from Bataan.

As of March 1, only 57 out of the 1,670 beneficiaries are yet to claim their financial assistance.

DOLE-3 Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said they have received applications for assistance from more than 700 establishments in the region covering 15,000 employees.

“We have anticipated this number of applications and understand the needs of our fellow Filipinos during this time. This is why we did our best to expedite disbursement. As of now, we have completed and paid the first batch of beneficiaries,” Panlilio said in a social media post.

She assured the qualified beneficiaries that they are set to receive their cash assistance.

Mariles Ruiz, representative of Martinet School Inc. in Tarlac, lauded the fast and easy processing of their application.

“Honestly speaking, madali at mabilis ang process ngayon compared nung unang CAMP. Tuwang-tuwa sila sa nag-assist sa amin at na-approve ito agad (The processing was faster and easier compared to the first CAMP. They are very happy with the one who assisted us and it was approved immediately),” she added.

All provinces in Central Luzon are now under the more lenient Alert Level 1 community quarantine status except for Nueva Ecija and Zambales which are under Alert Level 2 until March 15.

