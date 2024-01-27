DOLE releases P4.7-M aid to TUPAD beneficiaries in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released Saturday PHP4.7 million in financial assistance to 960 beneficiaries from this Negros Oriental provincial capital under the agency's Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The payout, the first for Negros Oriental this year, was held at the Dumaguete City National High School gymnasium. The allocation came from the office of with Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., who attended the event, was downloaded to the DOLE-Central Visayas and forwarded to the local DOLE. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo promised to bring in as much government aid as possible for qualified city residents. Rubie Cempron, focal person of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program here, said in an interview that the payout was for beneficiaries who worked for 10 days in December last year, doing menial jobs such as cleaning the streets and canals. Cempron said the beneficiaries were evaluated by village officials, who forwa rded the final list to the local government unit requesting financial assistance. Even senior citizens can apply for TUPAD enrollment provided they are given a doctor's certificate that they are fit to work, she added. TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days and a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work. Source: Philippines News Agency