DOLE: Only 3 regions yet to hike domestic workers’ pay

MANILA: Only three regional wage boards in the country have yet to issue pay hike orders for domestic workers (kasambahay), a labor official said Tuesday. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said these are the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) in Central Luzon, Central Visayas and Davao Region. The last wage orders issued in these regions all took effect in June 2022. At the same time, Benavidez also reported that 13 wage boards have so far approved wage adjustments for domestic workers. "A total of 13 out of the 16 regional wage boards have already issued wage orders for domestic workers," he said. Benavidez said the 13 wage orders for domestic workers issued by RTWPBs were all done "motu proprio" (on its own). These regions are National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Nor thern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Caraga. The RTWPBs are mandated to review, determine and adjust the minimum wage rates of domestic workers periodically, pursuant to Republic Act 10361 or the Kasambahay Law. Source: Philippines News Agency