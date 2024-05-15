SIBUYAN ISLAND: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded barangay chairpersons and other concerned officials in the three municipalities in this island about their obligation to register their "kasambahay" or domestic workers employed in their jurisdictions to ensure that they are adequately safeguarded by the government. In an interview on Wednesday, DOLE-Mimaropa Regional Director Naomi Lyn Abellana said that she personally explained to the 36 barangay chairpersons from Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, and San Fernando towns their responsibilities under the 'Kasambahay' Law (Republic Act 10361). 'We noticed that some officials have been remiss in their duties to register kasambahay (maids). The DOLE needs to know where they are and who employs them… so they can be better protected. After all, domestic workers are just like any other employee… they deserve all the protection that the government can offer,' she told the Philippine News Agency in Filipino. Abellana lamented that because concerned of ficials have failed to gather the names and other relevant information on domestic workers employed in the three towns, the DOLE currently has no idea how many 'kasambahay' are actually employed here. The DOLE's regional chief cited as a good example to emulate the village officials in San Jose town, located in Carabao Island in this province, who have managed to make a list of the 25 helpers currently working at households there. During Wednesday's meeting with local officials, which was held at the Municipal Hall of Magdiwang, Abellana also emphasized that the prevailing minimum wage rate of domestic workers in the region is presently pegged at PHP5,500 per month. However, she said, they are less concerned about the minimum wage being met because the DOLE's latest data indicate that the monthly salaries of domestic workers in the region start at PHP6,000 and may go even higher. Also present at the meeting were DOLE Romblon Provincial Director Philip Ruga, DOLE Technical Support and Services Division Chi ef Marjun Moreno, Magdiwang Mayor Arthur Tansiongco, DILG Local Government Operations Officer II Florid John Gonzales and Public Employment Service Office (PESO) managers of the three municipalities. Source: Philippines News Agency