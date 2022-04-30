﻿DOLE offers over 141K local, overseas jobs on May 1

Over 141,000 local and overseas jobs are available at the face-to-face “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Job and Business Fairs” to be held nationwide in celebration of the 120th observance of Labor Day on Sunday (May 1), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Saturday.

According to DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, some 141,487 employment opportunities are up for grabs offered by 1,063 employers during the nationwide celebration.

Most of the vacancies in the 26 job fair sites are in the manufacturing, business process outsourcing, and retail/sales industries.

He added that 95,233 local jobs are to be offered by 958 employers which include production operators/machine operators, customer service representatives, collection specialists, retail/sales agents/promodisers, and sewers.

On the other hand, some 105 recruitment agencies will be offering jobs totaling 46,254 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The top overseas vacancies are for nurse/nurse aides; carpenters, foremen, and welders; food servers; household service workers; and auditors.

Bello said the main job fair site on May 1 is at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga, where over 10,000 jobs will be offered by 90 employers.

Most of the vacancies are for production operators, skilled sewers, customer service representatives, production helpers, call center agents, helpers, staff nurses, and collections specialists.

“This job fair is one of the employment recovery strategies to restart economic activities, restore consumer and business confidence, upgrade and retool the workforce, and facilitate labor market access,” Bello said in a statement.

Other job fair sites on May 1 are in the following regions:

National Capital Region – Arroceros Forest Park, Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region – Baguio Convention Center

Ilocos Region – 3F MMX Center, Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Tagudin Farmers Center, Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; Robinsons Place Ilocos, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

Cagayan Valley Region – Robinsons Place Santiago City, Isabela

Calabarzon – St. Thomas Academy Gymnasium, Poblacion 3, Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Vista Mall, San Agustin, Dasmariñas, Cavite; Camp Vicente Lim, Brgy. Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna; Pacific Mall, ML Tagarao St., Brgy 3, Lucena City, Quezon; and Ynares Event Center Capitol Grounds, Antipolo City, Rizal

Mimaropa – Robinsons Place, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Bicol Region – Robinsons Place, Naga City, Albay

Jobseekers may also visit SM City Iloilo in Western Visayas; Trade Hall, SM City Cebu, Juan Luna Ave. Ext., Cebu City; Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Capitol Area, Dumaguete City in Central Visayas; and Robinsons North Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas.

In Mindanao, the job fair sites are in the following regions:

Zamboanga Peninsula – East Wing, Ground Floor, KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Zamboanga City;

Davao Region – 3F Activity Area NCCC Mall Buhangin, Davao City and 4F Activity Area, NCCC Mall, Tagum City;

Soccsksargen – KCC Events Center, KCC Mall of Marbel, Koronadal City

Caraga – Robinsons Place Butuan.

Meanwhile, job fairs held before May 1 were in Cagayan De Oro on April 28 and in Panabo City on April 29.

Another job fair will be held at the Parañaque City Hall Grounds on May 4.

The 2022 Labor Day celebration is observed with the theme, “Matatag na Manggagawa, Matatag na Bansa!”

OFW hospital

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to lead on Sunday the inspection of the newly constructed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Hospital that will cater to the medical needs of OFWs and their dependents.

Built on a 1.5-hectare land parcel donated by the Provincial Government of Pampanga, the hospital was made possible by the joint efforts of DOLE being its owner and manager, the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation for the cost of construction, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) for funding the procurement of medical equipment, and the UP-Philippine General Hospital for the initial operationalization of the hospital’s polyclinic.

The hospital is expected to start its operations on May 2, 2022, as a polyclinic in the transition to becoming fully operational by the end of June.

Both the Malasakit Center and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Desk are also established within the premises of the hospital to provide easier access to much-needed assistance which also unloads burdens from medical concerns/issues.

The OFW hospital was established through the issuance of Executive Order No. 154 last year by the President.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in January between the DOLE and PGH, wherein the latter shall provide assistance in training clinical and administrative personnel, planning and acquisition of hospital equipment, and formulation of clinical and fiscal process flow.

Also expected to attend the event are former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Bloomberry Vice Chairman Donato Almeda, PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi, and PAGCOR Chairperson Andrea Domingo.