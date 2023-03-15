DOLE offers emergency employment program in oil spill-hit Caluya

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided emergency employment to 464 oil spill-affected residents of Caluya, Antique under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD). DOLE-Antique information officer Donnabelle Baldonado, in an interview, said the employment program focusing on coastal cleanup started Wednesday. 'The beneficiaries will be receiving PHP450 daily wage" for a 10-day coastal cleanup, Baldonado said. The beneficiaries are from Barangays Semirara with 246, Tinogboc with 66, and Sibolo with 152. The oil slick has covered at least 4 km. of the shoreline of Barangays Semirara and Tinogboc, and 2 km. in Sibolo. These beneficiaries are the displaced fisherfolk, farmers, and seaweed planters due to the oil spill affecting their shorelines. 'The TUPAD workers are also being provided with personal protective equipment,' such as gloves, face masks, and boots as recommended by the Department of Health, Baldonado said. They are also covered by the Government Service Insurance System Group Premium Accident Insurance to be able to make claims if something wrong arises during their 10-day work period. The Municipality of Caluya was placed under a state of calamity due to an oil spill on March 6. It was believed the oil spill came from the oil tanker Princess Empress carrying 800,000 liters of fuel when it sank at Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Feb. 28.

Source: Philippines News Agency