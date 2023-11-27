DOLE Offers 28,000 Job Opportunities in Nationwide Fairs for Its 90th Anniversary

Manila, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to offer at least 28,000 job vacancies across the Philippines as it celebrates its 90th founding anniversary next month. This initiative is part of DOLE's commitment to bolster employment opportunities in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, job seekers are invited to participate in the job fairs scheduled from December 1 to 14 at 21 different locations nationwide. An initial tally shows 28,136 vacancies from 340 participating employers will be available. The job fairs in Metro Manila will take place at the Manila Science High School auditorium in Manila on December 1, Barangay Hall in Barangay Poblacion, Pateros on December 7, and Robinsons Metro East in Pasig City on December 5 for local jobs and December 3 for overseas jobs. The industries offering the most positions include business process outsourcing, manufacturing, retail and sales, construction, and hospitality. Among the top vacancies are roles such as customer service representatives, production workers/operators, cashiers, baggers, laborers, carpenters, painters, casino dealers, and service crew. The department also indicated that the number of available job vacancies might increase in the days leading up to the fairs.

Job seekers are advised to prepare their application documents, including resumes or curriculum vitae, certificates of employment for those previously employed, diplomas, transcripts of records, and training certificates. Other venues for the job fairs in Luzon include the Sky Zone at Porta Vaga Mall in Baguio City, Robinsons Place Pangasinan in Calasiao, Pangasinan, SM City Tuguegarao in Tuguegarao City, Bataan Provincial Capitol in Balanga City, Bataan, and more. In the Visayas region, fairs will be held at SM City Iloilo in Iloilo City, Taloto covered court in Tagbilaran City, and other locations. Mindanao job fair sites include KCC Mall de Zamboanga in Zamboanga City, SM Uptown Cagayan de Oro in Cagayan de Oro City, and others.

The DOLE, originally established as a bureau under the Department of Commerce and Police in 1908, was constituted as a department on December 8, 1933, under Act 4121. This year's anniversary celebration is themed 'DOLE@90: Serbisyong Mabilis at Matapat sa Bagong Pilipinas.'