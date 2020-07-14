DOLE-NCR gets 30K requests for involuntary separation certificate

The Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) on Tuesday said it has received more than 30,000 requests for the issuance of a certificate of involuntary separation.

In a statement, the agency said a total of 30,157 requests have been received in a report as of July 1.

Of the number, a total of 16,436 certifications have already approved and released. A total of 15,536 were requests from workers who were involuntarily separated by locally-based employers while 900 were from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

It added that over 6,000 applications for certification are under evaluation and validation of the regional office, as of early this month.

The DOLE certificate is a requirement for the application for payment of unemployment insurance or involuntary separation benefit (cash grant) in view of the Social Security System (SSS) Circular No. 2009-011 or the Guidelines on the Payment of Unemployment Insurance or Involuntary Separation Benefit.

Employees covered are house helpers (kasambahay) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were involuntarily separated from their job due to authorized causes such as the installation of labor-saving devices; redundancy; retrenchment or downsizing; closure or cessation of operation; or disease/illness of the employee whose continued employment is prohibited by law or is prejudicial to his or his co-employee’s health.

The DOLE-NCR reminded concerned workers to provide one valid ID and a copy of the notice of termination issued by the employer.

In the absence of notice of termination, applicants are advised to submit a duly notarized affidavit of termination of employment to DOLE Field or Provincial Office or Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) as provided further in the DOLE Department Circular No. 01-2019 or the Guidelines on the Issuance of the Certification as a Requirement for Application for Payment of Unemployment Insurance or Involuntary Separation Benefit.

Meanwhile, the DOLE-NCR adopted the online submission of certification requests through their official website, in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Applicants may file their requests at https://ncr.dole.gov.ph or https://tinyurl.com/dolencr-efiling.

