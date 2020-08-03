DOLE-NCR closed for 3 days after staff test positive of Covid-19

The Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) on Monday announced that it will be temporarily closed for three days starting August 4, after some of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Regional Director Atty. Sarah Buena Mirasol said the DOLE office in Malate, Manila will be closed to give way disinfection and contact tracing.

“Starting, 04 August 2020, the DOLE-NCR Regional Office at 967 Maligaya Street, Malate, Manila, is closed until 07 August 2020 due to the reported number of employees who tested positive for Covid-19,” she said in a statement.

Mirasol, however, said all officials and employees of the DOLE-NCR will be working from their homes.

“All DOLE-NCR senior officials and employees in the Regional Office shall continue to function remotely while the schedule of cleaning, disinfection, and contract tracing activities are underway,” she said.

She said operations will resume on August 10, but on a limited workforce and visitors are temporarily not allowed in line with the government’s announcement to revert Metro Manila under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18.

“Meanwhile, our six field offices shall also operate on a militia workforce but visitors shall be temporarily prohibited to visit their premises during MECQ to prevent the possible transmission of the virus,” Mirasol said.

At the same time, she urged the public to electronically file all DOLE-related requests through their e-Filing Services at ncr.dole.gov.ph or at https://tinyurl.com/dole ncr-efilling.

The public is also asked to watch the office’s instructional video at https://bit.ly/video-dole ncr-filling on how to access said online portal.

“We apologize for their inconvenience and request for the cooperation of our clients. For updates, please regularly visit our official website at ncr.dole.give.ph or through our Facebook Page at @ncrdole,” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency