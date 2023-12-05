DOLE Job Fairs Hire Over 800 Applicants During 90th Anniversary Celebrations

Manila – In the first three days of job fairs celebrating its 90th founding anniversary, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) successfully hired 806 job seekers.

According to Philippines News Agency, these hires were made from a pool of 6,138 aspirants who attended the job fairs in various regions, including the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga on December 1, 2, and 4.

In addition to immediate hires, the job fairs facilitated 440 applicants being referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for skills training. Another 290 were referred to the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns for livelihood assistance, and 167 to the Department of Trade and Industry for entrepreneurship development. Furthermore, 2,056 job seekers availed services from various government agencies, including the National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System, Professional Regulation Commission, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Statistics Authority, and Pag-IBIG Fund.

DOLE also encouraged job seekers to attend upcoming job fair events in locations such as Malabon Sports Complex, Vista Mall in Taguig City, Madridejos in Cebu, Barangay Poblacion Hall in Pateros, Pangasinan Provincial Capitol, SM City Iloilo, SM Seaside in Cebu City, and Notre Dame of Marbel University. Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma highlighted the essential role of local government units and Public Employment Service Offices in promoting employment at the local level.

The nationwide job fairs, offering a total of 41,593 jobs from 499 employers, will continue until December 14.