DOLE issues guidelines on work suspension due to bad weather

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued guidelines for private sector employers and workers on suspension of work due to bad weather and other calamities.

Labor Advisory No. 16 signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said those who report to the office in times of weather disturbances and similar events will be compensated.

“If worked - The employee is entitled to full regular pay provided that he/she has rendered work for not less than six hours. If less than six hours of work, the employee shall only be entitled to the proportionate amount of the regular pay, without prejudice to existing company policy or practice more beneficial to the employee,” said the advisory dated Aug. 23 and made public Thursday.

It also said employers may provide extra incentives to employees who reported on these days to alleviate their plight during weather disturbances and similar occurrences.

On the other hand, the "no work, no pay" policy will apply to those who did not report to work.

“If unworked - The employee is not entitled to regular pay, except when there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment of wages on the said day or when the employee is allowed to utilize his/her accrued leave credits,” the DOLE said.

It added that private companies are allowed to declare a suspension of work, “except as provided for by the law or appropriate proclamation, employers in the private sector may, in the exercise of management prerogative and in coordination with the safety and health committee, or safety officer, or any other responsible company officer, suspend work to ensure the safety and health of their employees during weather disturbances and similar occurrences.”

The DOLE noted that employees have no liability in case of failure or refusal to work.

“Employees who fail or refuse to work by reason of imminent danger resulting from weather disturbances and similar occurrences shall not be subject to any administrative sanction,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency