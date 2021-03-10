DOLE hopes vax rollout to improve PH employment situation

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday said it is optimistic that employment in the country will continue to improve in the coming months with the availability of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We expect a better and more improved employment performance in the coming months with the vaccine being made available and more Filipinos under the priority categories getting inoculated,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

At the same time, he added that the positive numbers in the country’s labor force show that companies and employees are gaining confidence with the slowly reopening of the economy.

“The results of the January 2021 Labor Force Survey is highly encouraging with a 1.6 million increase in the country’s labor force, and 1.4 million workers who had regained employment,” he added.

Bello also said the improvement in the country’s employment situation shows that businesses and workers are starting to regain confidence with the safe reopening of the economy,” he added.

According to Bello, the numbers involved are October 2020 as against the January 2021 figures.

“The improvement in figures being referred to is January 2021 versus October 2020 where there is an increase in the labor force participation rate at 60.5 percent (45.2 million) from 58.7 percent (43.6 million) or an increase of 1.6 million economically active joining the labor force. Meanwhile, employed persons increased by 1.4 million in January 2021 (41.2 million) compared to 39.8 million in October 2020,” he added.

Bello also called on workers and businesses to continue the strict implementation of the minimum public health standards (MPHS), and occupational safety and health policies.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the past week, we need to instill discipline in adhering to basic MPHS — the proper wearing of face mask and face shield, washing of hands, social distancing,” he said.

He said the country cannot afford to implement another hard lockdown which would mean losses of jobs and livelihood.

Bello said the Task Group on Economic Recovery (TGER) and the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) Task Force are doubling their efforts to achieve economic rebound and sustained labor market improvement in the new normal.

“The country’s recovery goal is to safely reopen the economy, bring back more workers in their jobs, and preserve and generate more employment for the Filipinos here and abroad,” he added.