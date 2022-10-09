DOLE halts work at QC construction site over mishap

The Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) has issued a work stoppage order (WSO) on a construction site in Quezon City where an accident occurred earlier this week.

DOLE-NCR Regional Director Sarah Mirasol said the order was issued on Wednesday after they found several violations during an inspection of the construction site.

“Yesterday we were allowed to go inside and our labor inspectors from our Quezon City field office investigated. There were indeed violations found. First on general labor standards, nonpresentation of records: payroll, SSS (Social Security System), PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) and Pag-IBIG and on occupational safety and health standards,” she said in a telephone interview Thursday.

She said the mandatory conference was held on Thursday afternoon in Quezon City.

The contractors have been given sufficient time to correct the violations.

“They have to comply and they have to correct within a certain period then we will also see if we will lift the work stoppage order,” Mirasol said.

One worker was killed while 10 others were injured after a portion of a scaffolding collapsed at the construction site for a housing project in Barangay Balingasa on Oct. 4.

Source: Philippines News Agency