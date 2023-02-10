DOLE, Educo Philippines join hands vs. child workers in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment in Bicol (DOLE-5) and Educo Philippines have joined forces to further strengthen advocacies and projects that will ensure child protection, particularly ending child labor, which aims for all children to fully enjoy their rights and lead a life of dignity in the region.

In an interview on Friday, Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE Bicol information officer, said through Project "SAGIP" (Strengthening Accountability in Governance towards Ending Child Labor by Promoting Rights and Providing Socio-Economic Support), the agency continues its collaboration with Educo to address the issue on child labor in the provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, and Catanduanes, in support to the government's campaign on "Isang Milyong Batang Malaya by 2025.

"As part of the continued collaboration with the partner agencies and stakeholders, Educo Philippines is one of the partners that gives support to the child-led activities of the DOLE. A regular meeting for regular monitoring of the child laborers, parents of the child laborers profiled by Educo will be referred to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, livelihood program, and other services of our agency as interventions to be provided," Gasga said.

DOLE Bicol provided PHP1.1 million worth of livelihood assistance to 63 parents and guardians of child laborers in Nabua and Bombon towns in Camarines Sur province.

"Child labor has been a far-reaching problem, especially for children living in poverty, our agency takes action in providing interventions to parents and guardians of profiled child laborers as the economic crisis produces multiple challenges for vulnerable and marginalized families," she said.

Manuela Centillas, a mother of 7 and a solo parent, shared her hardships during the distribution of a negosyo (business) cart (Negocart) on Thursday in Nabua, Camarines Sur.

Quoting Centillas, Gasga said upon receipt of the Negocart, she expressed her gratitude as she can now upgrade her small business as a street food vendor.

"The negocart can augment her daily income because she can now go to different areas in her barangay to sell. With this, somehow, she can now provide for the needs of her children," Gasga said.

DOLE Bicol Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita said the Labor Department in Bicol has been pushing for more inclusive and preventive interventions to address the problem.

One of the measures adopted by the DOLE is profiling child laborers to assess their needs and refer them and their families to appropriate agencies and organizations for necessary assistance.

