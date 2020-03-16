DOLE earmarks P2-B financial aid to workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has earmarked PHP2 billion to help assist workers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

DOLE Assistant Secretary Benjo Benavidez announced this during the public briefing #LagingHandaPH Program hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar and Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio on PTV4.

“So far ang DOLE ay nakapagearmark ng PHP2 billion, initially para sa mga programang para po sa maapektuhang manggagawa (So far DOLE has earmarked PHP2 billion, initially for the program for the workers to be affected),” he said.

Aside from the monetary assistance, Benavidez said the affected workers will also be offered emergency employment.

“Under DOLE adjustment measure program, we have the Tulong Pang Kabuhayan Para sa Displaced workers (TUPAD) kung saan binibigyan po namin sila (livelihood assistance for displaced workers where we give them) financial assistance at emergency employment,” he said.

“Ang DOLE ay may mga regular programs na handa sa ganitong panahon, panahon man ng crisis, panahon man ng kalamidad (The DOLE has regular programs for this time of crisis, time of calamities),” he added.

On the other hand, Benavidez said they will compensate workers in the private sector who are under 14-day quarantine if they have no more leave credits.

“Sasagutin po namin sila during the period of the quarantine ay may matatanggap na financial assistance...kung maubos ‘yung avalaible leaves nila, ito po ang sasagutin ng DOLE na mabibigyan ng financial assistance(We will shoulder during the period of the quarantine, they will receive financial assistance if they have no more leaves available, DOLE will give financial assistance),“ he added.

He said they will announce soon on how the workers can avail of the assistance provided by the government.

As for the emergency employment, Benavidez cited as example the jobs they provided to workers in Boracay when the island was ordered closed for rehabilitation.

At the same time, he said all workers, regular or contractual are covered by the program.

Source: Philippines News Agency