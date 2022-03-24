﻿DOLE continues to aid displaced workers in Davao Region

The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) has started the pre-implementation phase of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program to continue bringing financial aid to beneficiaries in the region amid prohibitions during the election period.

In a statement Thursday, DOLE-11 Director Randolf C. Pensoy said they will continue to implement the program as directed by Secretary Silvestre Bello III, after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) granted their request for the exemption of TUPAD from the activities prohibited during the election period.

The Comelec’s approval was issued on February 10, 2022.

“This shows our commitment to perform our duties for the marginalized and vulnerable workers under any circumstances,” Pensoy said.

He said the agency’s field and satellite offices have started conducting activities like profiling of beneficiaries and orientation in various municipalities across the region.

As of March 22, DOLE-11 has served a total of 10,425 target beneficiaries with an allocation of over PHP63 million.

Moreover, Pensoy said DOLE-11 has assembled a new batch of TUPAD coordinators for capacity-building and orientation on the guidelines in the implementation of TUPAD and livelihood programs.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days, but not exceeding a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

The salary of workers shall be based on the existing minimum wage in Davao Region.

To avail of the program, Pensoy advised workers to go to their barangay offices or nearest DOLE-11 field office to secure the list of requirements and forms for the application of assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency