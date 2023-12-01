DOLE Celebrates 90th Anniversary with P8.5 Million Aid to 796 Beneficiaries

Metro Manila: witnessed a significant financial and livelihood boost as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) marked its 90th founding anniversary. On this occasion, 796 beneficiaries were awarded over PHP8.5 million in assistance. The funds were distributed across several programs, underpinning the government's commitment to employment support.

According to Philippines News Agency, a significant portion of this aid, amounting to PHP3.05 million, was allocated to the salaries of 500 workers under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) emergency employment program. These workers are drawn from various villages in Manila. Additionally, the Government Internship Program, catering to 150 interns across different agencies, received PHP1.098 million for salaries. The DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program, aiding 123 beneficiaries, was granted PHP3.69 million.

The celebration also highlighted the repatriation efforts, with eight Filipinos from Lebanon availing of voluntary repatriation and 15 persons deprived of liberty receiving livelihood packages worth PHP240,000 and PHP450,000, respectively. These packages were awarded by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Manila City government officials, including Mayor Honey Lacuna, at an event held at the Manila Science High School. This event coincided with a job fair offering over 13,000 job opportunities.

Secretary Laguesma, in an interview, emphasized the inclusive nature of these job fairs, stating that they are part of a broader initiative spanning the country. As of Friday morning, the job fair had already resulted in the on-the-spot hiring of 10 applicants, including Jomme Domingo from Pasay City and Jaime Dagon, a first-time job fair attendee from Malate District. Moreover, John Lowel Guardian, a 25-year-old person with disability, expressed optimism about overcoming his disability to secure employment.

The job fair highlighted various industries for local employment, such as business processing outsourcing, manufacturing, retail and sales, and construction. Roles in hospitality, customer service, production, and various skilled labor positions were among the top job offers. For overseas employment, there were opportunities in health, industrial cleaning, housekeeping service, and agriculture in countries like Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and the United States.