DOLE asks DOH to reconsider Taiwan travel ban

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday said it has requested the Department of Health (DOH) to reconsider its decision on the travel ban for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Taiwan.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the agency is ready to assist OFWs affected by the travel ban.

For those who are affected by the travel ban in Taiwan, we ask for your patience and in a few days, there will be a review. While waiting for the lifting of the ban, we are providing financial assistance, Bello said in a news release.

He reiterated that those members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) who are affected by the ban are entitled to receive PHP10,000 financial assistance amid the crisis.

Bello said he is hoping for a positive result of the assessment on the matter.

We are seeking understanding from our OFWs because the implementation of a temporary ban by the DOH is for your own safety as well. We hope for a possible lifting of the ban in a few days, the DOLE chief added.

Aside from the provision of financial support, the OWWA provides stranded OFWs with accommodation, food, and transportation assistance.

The DOH has recommended Taiwan's inclusion on the list of areas covered by a travel ban imposed by the Philippine government amid the coronavirus disease (Covid 19) outbreak.

Earlier, the government also imposed a travel ban of OFWs to China and its special administrative regions, Macao and Hong Kong.

Source: Philippines News Agency