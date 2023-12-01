DOLE and PESO Job Fair Successfully Connects Job Seekers with Employers

Baguio City - In a successful job fair organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Baguio City's Public Employment Services Office (PESO), many job seekers like Shaira Carlon found employment opportunities. The event, held at Porta Vaga Mall, is part of DOLE's 90th anniversary celebration and aims to fill thousands of local and military job vacancies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Shaira Carlon, 28, was among the first to be hired at the job fair as an administrative secretary, marking her re-employment since the pandemic. The fair offered 3,523 local job openings from 30 companies and 800 slots in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. DOLE-Cordillera Director Nathaniel Lacambra reported that past job fairs in the city had a 15 percent hired-on-the-spot rate and a 40 percent near-hire rate, where candidates are employed after meeting certain requirements. Lacambra emphasized the balance between the needs of employers and workers, creating a platform for mutual benefit. He also noted that companies participating in the job fair were thoroughly vetted for any job-related complaints or cases, ensuring a fair and reliable hiring process for all involved.