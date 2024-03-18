DOLE among Davao Region’s leading taxpayers

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) was recognized as one of the top 10 taxpayers of the Revenue District Office (RDO) of West Davao. Novie Jane Paniagua, DOLE-11 senior administrative officer, received the plaque of recognition during the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax campaign kick-off in the region over the weekend. DOLE-11 remitted PHP12.6M in withholding taxes for 2023, "reinforcing RDO's exemplary collection performance," she said. DOLE-11 Director Randolf Pensoy acknowledged the BIR for recognizing the agency's significant contribution to regional progress. "DOLE-11 remains committed to its social responsibility through meticulous accounting and tax compliance, highlighting how these contributions are instrumental to community development," he said in a statement. Pensoy also affirmed the agency's support for BIR's revenue-raising efforts and 2024 collection targets. Other awardees included the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of E ducation and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Source: Philippines News Agency