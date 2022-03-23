﻿DOLE aids Bukidnon workers in P1.5-M monetary claims

The Department of Labor and Employment’s Bukidnon Provincial Field Office (DOLE-BPFO) has settled labor disputes on monetary claims worth PHP1,521,848 in favor of 201 employees from 24 private companies in the province.

In a statement Wednesday, DOLE-BFPO Chief Raul Valmores said the disputes were settled through the Single Entry Approach (SEnA) program from January to February.

“The workers filed before this office through SEnA to resolve issues against their employer involving (the) underpayment of minimum wage,” Valmores said.

He also said the SEnA settlement includes payment by the respondent companies of night shift differential; overtime, holiday, 13th-month, last salary, separation, and retirement claims; regularization issues, including the issuance of a certificate of employment to employees.

The SEnA program is a conciliation-mediation process that provides a speedy, impartial, inexpensive, and accessible settlement procedure for all issues and complaints arising from employer-employee relations to prevent them from escalating into full-blown disputes.

One complainant, whose name was withheld by DOLE, was a dairy farm production supervisor.

She said her previous employer did not give the government-mandated benefits, such as holiday pay, night shift differential, service incentive leave pay, and 13th-month pay.

“Desperate to receive the benefits I deserved, I sought the advice of DOLE-10 (Northern Mindanao) in Malaybalay City regarding my situation,” the former supervisor said.

Valmores said the complainant filed for SEnA and was scheduled for a conference with her employer.

The first conciliation-mediation conference was done through a face-to-face meeting.

However, the complainant requested an online video conferencing on the second meeting since she was applying for a new job that same day.

“I was delighted when my former employer agreed to meet through online video conference, which made it more convenient with my schedule,” the complainant said.

Valmores said the blended approach is now possible through the Electronic SEnA Management Systems (E-SEnaMS), which enables the online filing of complaints and video conferencing.

The complaint was closed and resolved upon receipt of the complainant’s PHP39,867 check representing the money claims, through the issuance of Satisfaction and Release.

The complainant said she intended to use the money for pre-employment expenses.

She said DOLE-SEnA’s Desk Officer Ruben T. Biado accommodated and assisted her well, listened to her complaints, and made sure she did not get intimidated expressing her concerns.

“I think these are the reasons the complaint was settled in a few days,” she said.

Meanwhile, another farm worker-beneficiary also received his claims worth PHP10,042.

DOLE-10 called on workers who have labor complaints to visit the nearest satellite officers through SEnA Desk Officers (SEADO) or file online through https://sena.dole.gov.ph.

