DOLE-7 trains child laborers’ parents to start business

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has started mentoring parents of child laborers in the region on how to start their own business.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said these parents have started undergoing training specifically on project proposal crafting, business plan making, possible market for business, business operations, and simple bookkeeping.

She said learning and acquiring new skills on how to do business is necessary to sustain one’s livelihood project and efficiently deal with the challenges they might go through.

“These are things that would-be livelihood beneficiaries of the DOLE must be able to learn and master eventually. They need to know how to run a business. They need to know how to take care of what’s given to them by (the) government. In other words, the DOLE will not only provide them assistance but will also make sure that they are ready to handle and manage it on their own,” Siaton said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the priority groups of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) are parents and guardians of child laborers.

Helping them economically is seen as a viable tool to help minimize if not eradicate totally the prevalence of child labor not only in the region but in the country as a whole.

In Siquijor, majority of the child laborers’ parents proposed for food vending, piggery, and sari-sari store livelihood packages.

“This group had already undergone technical training for their proposed businesses.

Forming part of said trainings was a lecture on the different conditions where and when the work of the children can be considered child labor and the different existing hazardous industries, which sadly still engage work from children,” DOLE-Siquijor officer-in-charge Nole Torres said.

After their orientation on the DOLE’s livelihood program, a group of child laborer parents in Bohol are now in the process of completing needed documentary requirements for the business project they are eyeing on.

“To give their group legal personality, they are now also processing their workers’ association registration certificate. Actually, we also noticed their interest in venturing into something productive. They said they would want to engage in egg production. So true enough, complying with the DOLE livelihood requirements is now their priority,” DOLE-Bohol officer-in-charge Ma. Corazon Monroid said.

In his report to Siaton, DOLE-Cebu head Vivencio Lagahid said over 200 beneficiaries in Carcar City, southern Cebu are now waiting for the approval of their livelihood business proposal.

“Of course, prior to all of these, we also extended to them technical assistance in the form of training,” he said, adding that when granted, the accredited co-partner of the DOLE in implementing the said project will be the Conta Manghupi Farmers Association.

In Labogon, Mandaue City, provision of livelihood orientations and technical training had also been given to the parents of child laborers profiled in the area.

DOLE Tri-City office head Emmanuel Ferrer said it was necessary that the beneficiaries understood the program and the set of responsibilities that will go with it should their proposal be granted.

“As of now, their project is ready and waiting for approval,” he added.

In Negros Oriental, parents of profiled child laborers in the towns of Amlan and Zamboanguita have been trained on project proposal making.

DOLE-Negros Oriental chief Marites Mercado said there are about four barangays in said towns that have been prioritized under the DOLE’s livelihood program.

“In these areas, we noted quite a number of child laborers and with this initiative, we hope that the occurrence of child labor in these places will be curbed,” she said.

In 2019, the DOLE-7 recorded over 18,000 child laborers profiled in Central Visayas with Negros Oriental tallying the highest at 10,497.

“The DOLE’s child labor profiling is suspended for the time being this year due to the pandemic. Even so, the department continues with its initiatives in minimizing the incidence of child labor in the region by way of providing livelihood projects to families of child laborers,” Siaton said.

Dubbed as KASAMA or Kabuhayan para sa Magulang ng Batang Manggagawa, the program hopes to contribute to the prevention and elimination of child labor by providing families of child laborers access to decent livelihood opportunities for enhanced income.

Source: Philippines News Agency