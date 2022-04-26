﻿DOLE-5 brings more livelihood opportunities to Masbate

To help restore the economy and revive local businesses in small communities like Claveria in the island province of Masbate, the Department of Labor and Employment-Bicol (DOLE-5) continues its DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) by providing livelihood opportunities suitable for the residents’ skills and experiences.

In a statement on Tuesday, Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE-5 spokesperson, said over PHP2.5 million worth of Kabuhayan packages were recently distributed to at least 100 selected beneficiaries.

“DOLE-Bicol gave 78 percent counterpart, amounting to PHP1,978,730 while LGU (local government unit) Claveria shoulders the remaining 22 percent or equivalent to PHP549,682 for the continuity of their respective businesses,” she said.

Rene Daliang, 38, a fisherman in Pob. 1 Hospital Site, Claveria town, said he was grateful to be chosen as one of the recipients of the starter kits.

He now has a brand new motorized fiberglass boat and fishing paraphernalia which he could use to provide for his family.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa DOLE kay daku na tabang gayod sa akon na pangabuhay an akon nareceiver dagdag san income, para sa akon na pamilya (Thank you, DOLE for the big help I received to provide additional income for my family),” said Daliang, who has six dependents.

Billy Villagalas, 69, a tailor and father of three from Barangay San Ramon, was thankful for receiving a high-speed sewing machine. He promised to make his business thrive with the help of his children.

“Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa tulong na naihatag kan DOLE sa amon. Igwa man dati po ako na manula na makina sa pagtahi, pero dili na kayang kung damo na mga orders, dili po ako mahirapan sa mga damo na orders, kay high speed na ang gagamiton ko (I’m thankful for the help given by DOLE to us. I also had a sewing machine, but it cannot accommodate a big volume of orders. Now, it will not be difficult even with so many orders since I will be using high speed machine),” he said.

DOLE-5 Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita hoped that the livelihood kits will enable the beneficiaries to improve their standard of living and give their children a good feature.

She said DOLE’s livelihood programs such as the DILP are economic strengthening activities that aim to cushion the long-term impact of the pandemic and natural disasters on the economy, especially for those in the informal sector

Source: Philippines News Agency