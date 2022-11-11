DOLE-3, other agencies bring gov’t programs to MSMEs

The Department of Labor and Employment-Central Luzon (DOLE-3), together with other government agencies, has brought programs and services closer to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region to boost their competitiveness.

Through a three-day MSME caravan from Nov. 8-10 at the Bulwagan ng Kanlahi, Diwa ng Tarlac, San Vicente, Tarlac City, the DOLE-3, in collaboration with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) – Tarlac Chapter and other partner agencies, extended capability-building support to entrepreneurs for business growth.

“This hopefully opens the door to many unknown or unrecognized opportunities that can help them thrive in their chosen ventures,” DOLE-Tarlac head Aurita Laxamana said in an interview.

Labor and Employment Officer III Desire Julian-Gonzales, on the other hand, said the DOLE provides access to individuals and groups for capacity-building on entrepreneurial ventures.

“Once their application is complete, it will be evaluated as to its viability and sustainability, and of course, availability of funds,” she said.

PCCI-Tarlac president Leonardo Cudo, meanwhile, urged students and entrepreneurs to make the most of the caravan, especially the entrepreneurial coaching and consulting sessions being offered.

“Here our goal is to create and help grow more entrepreneurs which means more opportunities, more jobs, and more taxes. So, the support goes back to the government until it can help more individuals and families again,” Cudo said.

The caravan featured training and orientation involving various topics such as entrepreneurial mind-setting and coaching, bee farming as an enterprise, productivity 101, the importance of production management, business taxation, and innovative needs of the manufacturing sector, among others.

“With the support of various government agencies as well as the local government units, we hope to help more MSMEs to grow and flourish and intensify the promotion of entrepreneurship,” DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said.

Organized by the Tarlac Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Council, the other government agencies that joined the caravan included the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency