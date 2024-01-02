DOLE-12 announces 2nd tranche of wage hike

KORONADAL CITY: The Department of Labor in the Soccsksargen Region (DOLE-12) announced Tuesday that the second tranche for Wage Order No. RB XII-23, which took effect Jan. 1, 2024. Wage Order No. RBXII-23, initially implemented on Oct. 16, 2023, grants a PHP35.00 increase for minimum wage earners in Region 12 and will be given in two tranches. Based on the Regional Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) announcement, the non-agriculture, agriculture, and service/retail workers will receive an increase of P22.00 for the first tranche, and P13.00 during the second tranche on Jan. 1, 2024. DOLE-12 Director Joel Gonzales said that with the new wage order's full implementation, workers will receive PHP403 per day in non-agriculture establishments and P383 for agriculture, service, and retail upon its full implementation. DOLE-12 will closely monitor the implementation of the second tranche of wage increases for the workers in the region, Gonzales said. Source: Philippines News Agency