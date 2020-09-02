DOLE-11 opens command center for OFWs

The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) opened its Regional Command Center for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) located on the 5th Floor of Gaisano Mall Davao here, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DOLE Command Center will function for monitoring, coordinating, and management of the DOLE coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Crisis Management Committee, DOLE-11 said.

“It will monitor the OFWs affected by Covid-19 and those repatriated to the country. It will also recommend action in addressing the effects of the pandemic to them,” it said, adding the command center will immediately act on referrals and endorsements made by the DOLE Command Center (DCC) and other DOLE offices.

DOLE-11 said the center is also tasked to encode requests for information and assistance in the DCC-MIS (management information system) and perform complete staff work to ensure that all information related to such requests are properly documented in the system and acted upon.

“It will also regularly monitor developments on all requests and encode updates, feedback or status on the requests in the MIS and perform other related tasks that may be assigned by the head of the office,” it added.

DOLE-11 Director Ofelia Domingo said referrals and endorsements center will be handled by Regina Ninte, DOLE-11 Regional Command Center focal person, and Albert C. Horcerada, the alternate focal person.

“With the existence of the Regional DOLE Command Center, the Department will be able to give much more effective and efficient services for our OFWs here in Davao Region,” Domingo added.

Source: Philippines News Agency