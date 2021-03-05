DOJ wait-and-see on Iloilo lawyer attack case

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Thursday the agency may tackle the case on the attack on Iloilo City lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen, depending on his statements.

“We’ll wait for Attorney Guillen to make a statement about the incident. If he has good reason to believe that it’s related to his advocacies, I will refer the matter to the AO (Administrative Order) 35 Task Force for appropriate action,” Guevarra said.

He was referring to the government’s inter-agency committee on extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other grave violations on the right to life liberty and security of persons.

An assistant vice president of the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), Guillen was attacked by unidentified men along Gen. Luna St. in Iloilo City on Wednesday.

Reports said the suspects struck the lawyer with a screwdriver to the head and shoulder before running off with his bags.

Guillen is also one of the counsels in the petitions questioning the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court.

The NUPL called on authorities “to promptly and properly investigate the attempt on the life of Attorney Guillen.”

Source: Philippines News Agency