DOJ, UN Rapporteur meeting focus on upholding fundamental rights

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday said the meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan was a "successful conclusion of a comprehensive dialogue." It said the dialogue which took place at the DOJ main office in Manila provided an opportunity for a robust exchange of views and ideas on the current state of freedom of expression and opinion in the Philippines. The discussion also focused on the challenges and opportunities in upholding and safeguarding these fundamental rights, in line with international standards and best practices,' the DOJ said in a statement after a two-hour meeting with officials led by DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez. "It highlighted the policy reforms, programs, and developments that the DOJ has implemented to promote and protect freedom of expression and opinion in the Philippines. Undersecretary Vasquez emphasized the government's commitment to upholding these rights while maintaining law and order in the country,' the DOJ said. Vasquez also said the meeting 'strengthened our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice and human rights. We remain dedicated to implementing meaningful reforms and upholding the highest standards in our judicial framework.' The Philippine government has reiterated its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and engagements with international stakeholders, including the United Nations, to promote and protect human rights in the Philippines. Khan is the third UN rapporteur invited by the Philippine government to assess the country. Earlier in the day, Khan also met with officials of the Supreme Court. Source: Philippines News Agency