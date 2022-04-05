﻿DOJ to sue rider who posted threat vs. Marcos

Prosecutors have ordered the filing of criminal charges against a delivery rider who threatened to kill presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. via social media.

In a statement Tuesday, the office of Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said a bail of PHP72,000 was recommended for the temporary liberty of 49-year-old Michael Go, who was arrested Friday in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Quezon City.

Two days earlier, Marcos’ camp already filed a complaint against Go, who denied he posted the alleged threat.

The Grave Threat complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code) in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Law) will be filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, according to Malcontento’s office.

Go’s Twitter post allegedly read: “I was blocked by Marcos Jr. in 2016. Pakisabi mag ingat siya sa Tandang Sora QC. Pag dumaan siya dun babarilin ko siya di ako takot makulong (Tell him to be careful in Tandang Sora QC. If he passes by there, I will shoot him. I am not afraid to go to jail).”

“Hindi rin ako takot mamatay. Isang malaking karangalan ipaghigante mga kasama ko aktibista biktima ng martial law (I am also not afraid of dying. It would be an honor to avenge my activist friends who were victims of martial law),” Go’s post read.

Marcos and running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, have consistently topped surveys leading to the May 9 elections.

