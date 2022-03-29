﻿DOJ to form team for Comelec ‘Kontra Bigay’ initiative

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday said his office will be backing the Commission on Elections (Comelec) “Kontra Bigay” Task Force against vote-buying.

“I intend to create a Department of Justice (DOJ) composite team from the National Prosecution Service, National Bureau of Investigation, Public Attorney’s Office, and DOJ Action Centers (main and field offices) for the Comelec’s inter-agency task force against vote-buying,” Guevarra said.

“Considering the importance of the forthcoming elections to the survival and recovery of the nation, I will direct the DOJ contingent to give the highest priority to this campaign in the next 40 days,” he added.

Last week, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said it will be seeking assistance from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure clean and orderly May polls.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising “money or anything of value in order to induce anyone or the public, in general, to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election” is prohibited.

Source: Philippines News Agency