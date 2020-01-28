DOJ to file raps vs. ‘ninja cops’ this week

State prosecutors target to file before the courts this week charges against the 12 socalled ninja cops implicated in irregularities in the controversial Pampanga drug raid in 2013.

We hope to file the charges this week, Assistant State Prosecutor Josie Christina Dugay, a member of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) prosecution panel, said Monday.

She said the charges will be filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) and the Municipal Trial Court and Cities (MTCC) in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The DOJ will file an endorsement before the Office of the Ombudsman for the separate case of graft against the former national police chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, for failing to implement an order to penalize the police officers involved in the operation in 2013 in Mexico, Pampanga by a team led then by Police Maj. Rodney Baloyo IV.

The group was supposed to arrest suspected drug lord Johnson Lee.

The panel found that Baloyo's group misappropriated drugs when they declared that only 36.6 kilograms of shabu were seized during their operations, while police investigation indicated that about 200 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride were actually recovered.

The group likewise declared that the cash they obtained from the operation to be only PHP300,000 while evidence indicated it amounts to PHP10 million.

The panel also found probable cause to indict Baloyo and 11 other policemen for misappropriation, misapplication or failure to account for the confiscated, seized and/or surrendered dangerous drugs, planting of evidence, delay in the prosecution of drugs cases, qualified bribery and causing an undue injury.

The 11 policemen are P/Insp. Joven Bagnot De Guzman Jr.; SPO1 (Senior Police Officer) Jules Lacap Maniago; SPO1 Donald Castro Roque; SPO1 Ronald Bayas Santos; SPO1 Rommel MuAoz Vital; SPO1 Alcindor Mangiduyos Tinio; PO3 (Police Officer) Dindo Singian Dizon; PO3 Gilbert Angeles De Vera; PO3 Romeo Encarnacio Guerrero, Jr.; SPO1 Eligio Dayos Valeroso; and SPO1 Dante Mercado Dizon.

The panel also recommended the filing of charges against Guerrero and Santos for violating regulations issued by the Dangerous Drugs Board regarding the chain of custody of evidence; falsification by a public officer against Baloyo after he made untruthful statements in his spot report and progress report regarding the operation; and false testimony and perjury in solemn affirmation against Santos and Guerrerro.

Source: Philippines News agency