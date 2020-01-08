DOJ sees no opposition to renegotiated water deals

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday said he does not see the country's main water concessionaires putting up a serious fight to efforts to renegotiate their deals with the government.

"I see no good reason why the water concessionaire will play hardball and induce the government to take extraordinary measures, like taking over their operations or nationalizing the water distribution service," Guevarra told reporters.

"The government will come up with a draft agreement that has no legally objectionable provisions, is fair and equitable, more transparent, and advantageous to the consuming public," Guevarra said.

The DOJ is eyeing the completion of the renegotiated contracts in three to six months and will focus on onerous provisions in the rate rebasing mechanisms of the previous agreements which had allowed the firm to pass on to consumers such costs as income taxes, commission fees, service payments, and arbitration fees.

Manila Water is a subsidiary of the Ayala Corp., while businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Investments Corp. owns a controlling stake in Maynilad.

The two private companies distribute water in Metro Manila and other parts of the country under agreements signed with state regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) in 1997.

In March last year, supply interruptions started in various areas supplied by Maynilad and Manila Water due to increased demand and reduced water levels of dams amid a scorching dry season in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at the water concessionaires after a review by the DOJ showed the water contracts were onerous and disadvantageous to the people, relative the terms or periods, government non-interference, as well as concessionaire indemnification for losses.

Due to the two provisions, the government was ordered by the Singapore arbitration court to pay about PHP3.6 billion to Maynilad and recently, PHP7.4 billion to Manila Water as compensation for losses and damages.

Guevarra said another onerous provision is the extension of these contracts to 2037, considering that the extension was granted 12 years to 13 years before the original expiration of the 25-year concession agreements in 2022.

On Tuesday, Malacanang said Maynilad and Manila Water can either accept the new water contracts favorable to the government and the public or face cancelation of their present deals.

Source: Philippines News Agency