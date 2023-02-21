DOJ seeks closer coordination with police, fiscals

MANILA: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said more reforms will be implemented in the coming days for the prosecution service, including plans to forge closer cooperation in the case buildup stage to ensure quality indictments.

"Meron din kaming case build up rule na inaayos na, ang mga prosecutor at ang pulis ay sabay na silang magtatrabaho. 'Yan ang mahalaga na bawat -- halimbawa may nahuli ang pulis, idedemanda na niya, kailangan makikipag-usap siya sa prosecutor para lahat ng ebidensyang kinakailangang makalap upang ma-convict ang tao ay maipon doon (We are also working on a case buildup rule that we are finalizing where prosecutors and police will work alongside each other. That is important once a policeman detains a suspect, he must coordinate with the prosecutor before filing charges to ensure all the evidence needed for the conviction will be gathered)," Remulla said.

The efforts target higher rate of success in prosecution, he said.

"Kaya nga itong antas ng pagtingin sa probable cause at sa reasonable certainty of conviction, yan ang aming nilalagay ngayon upang mas malakas ang pag-asa na ang prosecution ay maging epektibo na kapag dumating ang panahon na ang tao ay dinimanda ng prosecution ay malamang lamang ma-convict ang tao kasi nga tinataasan natin yung antas ng pruweba na kinakailangan upang ang kaso ay maging malakas bago i-file ng mga piskal (We are improving the standards for determining probable cause and reasonable certainty of conviction, that is what we are doing to ensure that those charged by prosecutors will likely be convicted)," he added.

Remulla met with Supreme Court officials on Tuesday to discuss the possible reforms in the justice sector.

On Monday, the DOJ announced new guidelines for prosecutors reducing the recommended bail in criminal cases for temporary liberty to PHP10,000 for indigents.

In Department Circular O11, the prosecutor in cases involving indigent respondents shall only indicate 50 percent of the recommended bail as stated in the 2018 Bail Bond Guide or PHP10,000, whichever is lower.

The measure along with an earlier circular, Department Circular 008-A, only quality criminal cases backed by credible evidence will have the effect of "decongesting court dockets," the DOJ said.

The new rule applies to all cases undergoing inquest or preliminary investigation of indigents if these do not include punishable by death, reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment.

The reduced bail is eyed to prevent the detention of individuals for crimes that are in fact bailable but are unable to afford the amount set by the court.

The measure was brought as an offshoot of the recently concluded Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) dialogue last month, which included discussions on overpopulation and congestion of jail and detention facilities.

In the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, the 330 percent congestion rate caused many of the problems facing the Bureau of Corrections including corruption, contraband smuggling and inmate entitlement.

Source: Philippines News Agency