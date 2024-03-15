DOJ, PNP, NBI craft protocols on online sexual harassment cases

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday launched guidelines in the gathering of evidence and case build-up of online sexual harassment cases. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the Gathering Evidence and Case Build-up of Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment (GBOSH) guidelines aim to provide law enforcement agencies with the tools to investigate and prosecute offenders involving electronic evidence. "These innovative GBOSH guidelines mark a significant stride in our fight against online violence. We are committed to creating a safer digital space for all Filipinos,' Remulla said in a statement. The launching, which coincided with the 2024 Women's Month celebration, also underscored the DOJ's commitment to protecting women and all Filipinos from online sexual harassment, he said. Meanwhile, DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez underscored the importance of collaboration in going after online sexual predator s. 'With the guidelines prepared by the task force, we already have a game plan, we already have these processes that would ensure that from here and thereafter, we have a truly coordinated and comprehensive effort of law enforcement and prosecution against sexual predators,' he said. 'Resource persons from various law enforcement agencies also contributed their expertise to developing these comprehensive protocols.' Source: Philippines News Agency