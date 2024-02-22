DOJ, PCG ink pact on mutual capacity dev’t programs

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) entered into a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving maritime law enforcement. Prosecutor General (PG) Benedicto Malcontento and PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan signed the pact at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila in simple rites on Feb. 20, the DOJ said in a news release Thursday. Under the pact, the DOJ's Office of the Prosecutor General would support the capacity development of the PCG investigators through its Special Projects Division and the Task Force on Environmental Crimes. Meanwhile, the PCG would hold training on waterborne safety and security for the OPG prosecutors and the entire National Prosecution Service (NPS). Malcontento said the pact complies with the directive of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for prosecutors to take an active role in the investigation of crimes, particularly during the case build-up stage where they may require, assist or otherwise cooperate with the different law e nforcement agencies. Malcontento and Gavan also discussed how to further strengthen the maritime law enforcement within the archipelagic and internal waters of the country, the safeguarding of life and property at sea, protection of the marine environment and resources, and ensuring the filing of airtight cases in court. Source: Philippines News Agency