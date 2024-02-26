DOJ: No US request yet for Quiboloy’s extradition

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it has yet to receive any request from the United States government for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. "Yung sa case ni (As to the case of) Quiboloy, we have an extradition treaty with the United States, and all of this talk will really depend if there will be an extradition request from the US government. So far, there's no extradition request," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press briefing. Remulla said they are "coordinating with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) on this matter", adding that such requests are usually coursed through diplomatic channels. Remulla said the religious leader is facing cases of rape and cyberlibel which are still pending before the DOJ. The justice chief also said any evidentiary value of testimonies given in the Senate which is conducting a legislative inquiry "can be used later on, but only to the point where it may be acceptable to the courts". The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality summoned Quiboloy to attend its hearing on the alleged abuses within his religious group. The House of Representatives also issued the same against Quiboloy amid the chamber's hearings on the alleged franchise violations of Swara Sug Media Corporation, which operates Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). Quiboloy has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Santa Ana, California Quiboloy for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling. On Nov. 10, 2021, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. Source: Philippines News Agency