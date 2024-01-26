DOJ: No hold departure order vs. ‘glam team’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday clarified that two members of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's entourage prevented from leaving the country on Jan. 22 have no derogatory records with the Bureau of Immigration (BI). DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters that contrary to speculations, the BI has not issued a hold departure order or lookout bulletin order against makeup artists Justin Soriano and Jeck Aguilar. 'Upon confirmation with the Bureau of Immigration, it was found that there was no derogatory record. Wala po talagang record kahit ni isa sa immigration (There was not a single record at immigration),' he said. Clavano said the issue emanated from Dubai authorities. 'Ang report po sa atin ay 'yung problema po nasa Dubai side. So, yung airline mismo ang nag offload doon sa mga pasahero (Reports reaching us was that the problem was on the Dubai side and it was the airline that offloaded them),' Clavano said. The two were supposed to board a Philippine Airlines flight. Source: Phili ppines News Agency