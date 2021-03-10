DOJ, IBP to aid non-PAO clientele

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has entered into an agreement with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to provide legal aid to parties who cannot avail of the services of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

A copy of the Memorandum of Agreement signed by Secretary Menardo Guevarra and IBP national president Domingo Egon, released to newsmen Tuesday, would allow the lawyers’ group to work with the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) in providing legal assistance, including consultation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration.

“The IBP and the DOJ recognize the necessity to enhance and strengthen public legal service in order to efficiently and effectively address the complaints and queries of indigent clients who are not qualified as clientele of the Public Attorney’s Office,” the agreement read.

DOJ may endorse to the IBP National Office meritorious concerns of DOJAC’s clients, who do not meet the definition of an indigent client or those who are disqualified to avail of PAO services.

The parties will also advise clients, with the assistance of the IBP, on the guidelines on the payment of attorney’s fees and rights of indigent clients.

The IBP will evaluate endorsed clients based on its means and merit tests, then provide and advise qualified clients on the guidelines for the exemption from payment of legal fees under the IBP Free Legal Aid Program.

The clients will be connected with the IBP chapter or free legal unit that would be competent to assist or handle their cases.

If clients referred to DOJAC do not qualify for free legal aid, the IBP may refer the client to a lawyer or law group willing to handle the case under reduced or socialized legal fees.