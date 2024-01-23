DOJ eager to work closely with UN Rapporteur Khan

MANILA: The Philippine government is eager to work closely with visiting United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan who has arrived in the country. "Inaasahang makikipagpulong si Khan sa DOJ [Department of Justice] upang talakayin ang mga hakbang ng pamahalaan na nagpapatibay sa justice system, freedom of expression at rule of law sa bansa (She will be meeting with the DOJ to take up steps the government has taken to strengthen the justice system, freedom of expression and the rule of law in the country,)" DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said on Tuesday during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing. She said Khan will be in the Philippines until Feb. 2 and is expected to meet with some members of the fourth estate. Gutierrez said Khan will be the third UN Rapporteur to visit the Philippines under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. UN Special Rapporteur (SR) on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Chil dren, Mama Fatima Singhateh, visited the country from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8, 2022 at the invitation of the Philippine government. She assessed the situation and the progress made in combating and preventing the sale and sexual exploitation of children in light of international human rights norms and standards. Dr. Ian Fry, SR for Climate Change and Human Rights, also visited the Philippines in November 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency