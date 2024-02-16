DOJ directs prosecutors to be proactive in tax evasion case

MANILA: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday ordered prosecutors handling tax evasion cases to take an active part in ensuring that charges are not dismissed. The reminder was issued following Thursday's filing of tax evasion charges by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) against two corporations issuing ghost or fake receipts. 'We cannot be complacent in prosecuting tax evasion cases. We should ensure an airtight case. These tax evaders who have been defrauding the government shall face the full force of the law,' Remulla said in a statement. Remulla cited Department Circular No. 20 issued March 31, 2023 which said that only cases with a reasonable chance of conviction will be pursued by prosecutors. He noted that while the circular does not apply to tax evasion cases, "the principles and its context are significant to assure that government's resources, efforts and output will not go to waste.' Since March last year, the BIR's Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) program has filed cases aga inst four ghost corporations with estimated tax liabilities of PHP25.5 billion; and three corporate buyers and their officers, accounting firms, and Certified Public Accountants with total estimated tax liabilities of PHP17.9 billion. Moreover, 15 criminal cases against buyers and sellers of ghost receipts were filed and legal proceedings against a total of 69 respondents have commenced at the Department of Justice, covering estimated tax liabilities totaling PHP 1.8 billion. 'The filing of cases is merely the first step of our mandate as the prosecution arm of the government. Prosecution is a tedious and rough journey which should always end in conviction,' Remulla said. Source: Philippines News Agency