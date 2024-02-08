DOJ committed to ensuring due process, fair hearing

MANILA: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said his office would give a fair treatment to all parties undergoing legal proceedings in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and provide justice for all concerned. It is 'important to emphasize' that DOJ prosecutors are expected to be objective in their assessment and evaluation of the evidence at hand, Remulla said in a statement. 'We are committed to ensuring that the principles of due process and fair treatment are upheld in all legal proceedings. The decision-making process within the DOJ is guided by a thorough review of the facts, evidence, and applicable laws, with the ultimate goal of promoting justice and the rule of law,' Remulla said. 'Rest assured that the DOJ, as the government's prosecution arm and enforcer of the criminal justice system, is hellbent on promoting transparency and fairness,' he added. Remulla issued the statement following calls for the dismissal of a criminal case involving Frenchie Mae Cumpio, Mariel Domequil, and Al exander Philip Abingua. They were arrested in Tacloban in February 2020 on illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges. 'We understand the significance of public interest in cases such as this, and we assure you that the DOJ remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of the legal process. We encourage all stakeholders to respect the independence of the judiciary and allow the legal system to function independently in accordance with the law,' Remulla said. Source: Philippines News Agency